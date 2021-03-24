Sureño gang member arrested in Calexico

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a gang member in Calexico on Tuesday.

Agents said the 44-year-old man was found a mile east of downtown Calexico Port of Entry after illegally entering the U.S.

Once they arrested the man, they took him to the nearest rally point to check his record, where they found out he was a member of the Sureño gang. They also said the man was charged with carjacking in 1995 out of Los Angeles. A judge sentenced him to four years in prison for his crime.

In 2005, he was charged with a felony for possession of a firearm out of Bakersfield, Calif. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.