Calexico City Council approves sell parcel of land

Imperial County

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico City Council voted to approve the sale of 2.5 acres of land to the Army Corps of Engineers at a city council meeting Tuesday night.

The motion passed in a 3-2 vote with council-members Raul Urena and Gloria Romo strongly opposing the sale of the land.

Councilmen Urena said the land sale would allow the Army Corps of Engineers to militarize Calexico's city further. Urena said the parcel of land facing the border fence on First Street would be used to build a second wall.

However, at this time, it's unclear what the land will be used for since all border wall construction in the El Centro Sector was paused by the Biden administration.

Urena said selling the land would also displace people living at the temporary farmworker tent shelter that has been set up on the piece of land. The parcel of land, which has been declared surplus and unbuildable, will be sold for $26,700. An amount some community members aren't happy about.

Dozens of community members sent public comments to the city council, urging them not to approve the sale—the majority citing that a second barrier in Calexico would only cause more division.

CBS 13'S Alexandra Rangel reached out the Army Corps of Engineers to find out what the land would be used for but continue to wait to hear back from them.