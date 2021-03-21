Sports/gyms/indoor dining are back, IID rally, remembering Chris Pelfrey

Top Stories

Rewind the week with our top picks

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The desert southwest has been patiently awaiting the pullback of COVID-19 guidelines since they took effect last year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVqCniFeOBA

Imperial County high schools welcomed back fans in limited capacity this weekend. Each player was allotted two guests.

Though there was some controversy surrounding cheerleaders being allowed to participate, the Imperial County Public Health Department squashed all doubts with a single social media post:

Usual COVID-19 guidelines are still enforced and athletes are required to follow all requirements of outdoor moderate contact sports.

Speaking of working out, if you've gained the "COVID-19 pounds," get ready to start working out again! Imperial County is now in the red tier status and gymnasiums have begun reopening.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7VmaOfgwY0

This brings much needed hope and income to gym owners and locals who've been stuck inside. However, gyms will only be able to operate with 10% capacity. We recommend arriving early.

Imperial County's red-tier status also calls for the reopening of restaurants to indoor dining availability.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UsdNnzWN0c

Restaurants within the county are limited to 25% occupancy. Many will most likely keep their outdoor dining for customers not yet comfortable dining inside.

Essential workers with the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) are rallying together for a fair contract. Employees have been contract-less for three months now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjS6TAIiu2g

“They risk their lives every day, even yesterday in Coachella valley. Forty poles blew down, guess who’s out there restoring that power right now. Away from their families, risking their lives without a contract and provisions that protect them," said Nate Fairman, business manager IBEW local 465.

Farmworkers were able to get the first dose of the vaccine since the county opened it up to the 1B Tier which includes agriculture workers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bu9_2kL_oDI

National Guard and the Yuma County Public Health District helped Taylor Farms to organize the vaccine event at their facility. With over 1,100 vaccinated, about 800 of the farmworkers are working in the project plants and roughly 300 are out harvesting in the fields.

Known as the sunniest city in the world, Yuma also holds another special title, lettuce capital of the world.

The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce reports Yuma County is responsible for 90% of all leafy vegetables grown in the U.S. through November to March.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkGcLgBEXvQ&ab_channel=KYMA

Unbeknownst to many, a major contribution to the saying "farm to table" is with the help of women.

A survey of over 4,000 women conducted by Corteva showed although women are overwhelmingly proud to be in AG, they perceive gender discrimination as widespread ranging from 79% in India to 52% in the United States.

According to the Center for Disease Control, over 29.6 million coronavirus-related cases have been reported thus far. Of those, California accounts for about 12.2%, and Arizona for 2.8%.

The amount of COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state of California has increased by 2.7 million since last week, whereas Arizona had an addition of over 375,000 statewide.

Last but not least, friends and family mourn the loss of 19-year-old Chris Pelfrey, whom died after a tragic head-on crash on State Route 238 near Gila Bend and Maricopa.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmJ9sJXR7m4

Chris was a three-sport athlete who played baseball, football and wrestling. He was also involved in Student Council and Future Farmers of America (FFA).

Let's have a moment of silence for Chris...