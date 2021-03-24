Calexico 10 Theatres reopening Friday

Imperial County

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Moviegoers will be met with temperature checks at the door and a smile. After going dark due to the pandemic, Calexico 10 Theatres will pull the curtain on Friday.

The parent company, Metropolitan Theatres is opening three other locations the same week.

Guests can experience a favorite pastime while watching oldies but goodies as well as new releases.

Parties can book an entire theatre for a private screening as well.

Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Sanitizer stations will be close by for guests to use.

For contactless ticketing and more information, you can visit the theatres' website.