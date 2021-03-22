Skip to Content
Published 12:49 pm

Burglary spree in downtown Calexico

Three local businesses within a week - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Small business owners are growing more and more frustrated as storefront windows are shattered and door locks are pried open. Thieves are caught on camera and still walking away with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

GSF Wireless Inc owner Jesús Gallardo says his two stores on Heffernan Avenue were broken into just four days apart from one another. This is in addition to neighboring businesses dealing with the exact same issue.

Inventory shelves are left empty and repair bills are piling up. Gallardo says he has filed several police reports with the Calexico Police Department, but has not seen patrol vehicles in the area.

Monday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with business owners and Calexico PD about the influx of burglaries in the area.

Arlette Yousif

