Digital News Update: Gov. Ducey speaks out – crime reports from local counties

News

What you may have missed this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The search continues for a Chula Vista woman who was last seen in the Imperial Valley on a New Year’s excursion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxf51o3sxe4&ab_channel=KYMA

Her family has now spoken out, saying, “We love you and we just want you home. Come home to us.”

They spent last weekend searching the Glamis Sand Dunes by helicopter. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes along.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnUpaF-Z5kI

Confusion amid migrants' immediate release leads to local officials asking the federal government for help. The usual protocol of processing immigrants includes health screenings related to COVID-19. According to Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, undocumented immigrants are being released into the public without processing. More here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNbrbSrUgUA&ab_channel=KYMA

Gov. Doug Ducey also sent a letter to the Biden administration in regard to the new change in border policy. His letter expressed concern with treatment of asylum seekers at the border.

He personally took the opportunity to address outbreaks and the State Prison with our very own Crystal Jimenez.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYpxoon9oeY&ab_channel=KYMA

His understanding of statewide vaccine shortages includes rural communities like Yuma County.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AajmD6bgG9g&ab_channel=KYMA

Gov. Ducey expressed, "We know that our rural areas need extra attention."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9S1AMNFNp1Y&ab_channel=KYMA

He understands that the classroom is where children need to be.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3EEMP5MNRw&ab_channel=KYMA

But the reality is that there are still families not comfortable with sending their children back.

Nearly 7.2 and 1.4 million doses have been administered in California and Arizona, respectively.

Imperial County allots for only 0.28% of California’s total’s, while Yuma County has a higher rate at 2.57% of the states total.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3qhqda_pIA&ab_channel=KYMA

A burglary spree took place in Yuma. Incidents from a conspiring duo have allegedly continued from last November. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) now confirms the two have brought their signature shenanigans to new neighborhoods.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ska1-EzkVdE&feature=emb_title&ab_channel=KYMA

“Your neighborhood may be safe but unless there's this big brick wall surrounding your neighborhood where people are monitored going in and out. Anybody can get into that neighborhood,” said YPD's Sgt. Lori Franklin.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itFYMGLmhaA&feature=emb_title&ab_channel=KYMA

Tuesday morning saw 35-year-old Miguel Romero of National City and 32-year-old Irma Magana of Brawley plead not guilty in the murder of 23-year-old, Daniella Gonzalez.

Both suspects are expected back in court on March 2. The judge also set a bail review date for February 26. They each have a current bail of $1 million dollars.