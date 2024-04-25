Teacher of the Year celebration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crystal Trueluck, a third-grade teacher for Ronald Regan Elementary School is Yuma County’s official Teacher of the Year.

Crystal has been in education for the past 10 years.

The award winner was able to share what this meant to her.

“It was a complete surprise I am so honored and so humbled to actually have this honor and to see the amount of tremendous support they have for us teachers,” said Trueluck.

The event is much more than honoring one local educator, it's also a chance to shine the spotlight on current and former teachers who give so much to their students.

“Anybody involved in education is inspired by the great things that teachers are doing teachers move mountains and they’re such an influence in our world and our society,” said Education Foundation of Yuma Board President Shanna Johnson.

Another teacher who was a finalist for the Teacher of the Year award shared why future teachers should consider this career path.

“For future teachers to get into the profession, it is so rewarding, it’s just rewarding to know that you made a difference in someone’s life,” said Daniel Charlot.