Five people arrested after El Centro police receive report of suspicious drug activity

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department said five people were arrested after officers stopped a vehicle for suspicious drug activity.

On Thursday morning, El Centro police received a call of suspicious drug activity and described the involved vehicle.

Then, on early Thursday afternoon, officers found the described vehicle and made a traffic stop in the area of North Imperial Avenue and Neckel Road for a California Vehicle Code violation.

El Centro police said when the vehicle stopped, a passenger fled.

However, officers were able to locate the passenger and arrested him.

The passenger was charged with evading arrest and was booked at Imperial County for a warrant.

El Centro police said the other four people in the vehicle were detained.

The El Centro Police Department said its canine then alerted to the vehicle for possible drugs.

The driver of the vehicle was then arrested for drug charges.

The El Centro Police Department said it thanks the community for reporting this suspicious activity and encourages everyone to call them if they see something suspicious.