Local officials call for help on the release of migrants

Yuma County struggles to keep up with the dire need of migrants - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Confusion amid migrants' immediate release leads to local officials asking the federal government for help.

The usual protocol of processing immigrants includes health screenings related to COVID. According to Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines, undocumented immigrants are being released into the public without processing.

His work as a humanitarian and his duty as a member of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors presents two separate issues.

On one side of the spectrum, migrants need the help and resources to survive. On the other side of the spectrum, local citizens must feel as safe as possible - especially during a pandemic.

"The genesis of my call to the delegation, to the governor's office, and to our state officials was to inform them, simply, of what was happening along the borders so that they can take the appropriate cautions and so that we didn't have contradictory messages," says Lines.

Friday on the early edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with Lines about the growing concern.