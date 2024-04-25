FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds impacting the Desert Southwest through Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Two weather systems continue to move through the Desert Southwest over the next few days which will lead to much cooler temperatures and gustier winds.

Tracking gusty winds and blowing dust that will continue to impact the area through Friday.

That's why a Weather Authority First Alert is in place for Yuma County to stay alert due to the gustier winds toward the west, and thats why a First Alert Action Day is issued for Imperial County for even stronger winds through Friday.

A Wind Advisory and Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight TONIGHT, and then it will go back into effect at 2 pm-midnight Friday.

The strongest winds will be over southeastern California tonight with more widespread gusts again Friday afternoon.

Highest gusts will range 20-50 MPH for the remainder of the week.

Breeziness will linger into Saturday with nice and cool temperatures through the weekend, with highs in the 80s.

A warming trend begins Sunday with highs climbing well into the 90s by Monday.