Yuma County

Triple murder suspect back in court

KYMA
By
today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:34 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man charged with murdering three people in September of 2022 was back in court Friday for a final case management conference.

41-year-old Ivan Osuna is facing three counts of first-degree murder.

The three murders were discovered on the same day.

One of the murders happened on Mohave Lane in Yuma.

The other two bodies were found in a rural area north of Somerton. 

His attorney believes Osuna's trial may not happen for some time since multiple witnesses are in custody and will need special permission to testify as part of the case.

Osuna is in custody without bond as this case has been considered a complex matter.

He will be back in court on June 14.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

