Family of Chula Vista missing mom searches Glamis by helicopter

The search continues for Chula Vista mother

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The family of a missing mom of three from Chula Vista spent last weekend searching for her in Glamis.

ABC 10 News reported, 39-year-old Maya Millete from Chula Vista went missing on January 7. Police say her husband Larry was the last one to see her in their home.

Police don't say if they found any evidence in the home but say Larry has hired an attorney and is no longer cooperating with investigators.

Millete's family said her vehicle remains home and that there is no activity on her bank statements. As for the cellphone, it goes straight to voicemail.

Investigators said the couple has marital problems. However, they had no leads of foul play.

Millete's family spent last weekend searching for her in the dunes in Glamis by helicopter and ATV but did not come up with any leads. Her family said Millete loved going to Glamis to ride quads and her dirt bike.

Millete's sister, Maricris, tells ABC 10 News, " We just want to keep on searching and searching we don't want any stones unturned, it's one of those, it's a shooting in the sky type of thing." She adds, "We always say we can move mountains and we believe in miracles."

The family has hired a private investigator.