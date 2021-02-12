Two arrested for murder of Brawley woman

Crime

Police say traffic stop led to victim's body

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) announced Friday it has arrested two people in connection with the murder of a local woman.

BPD says it began with a simple traffic stop. Officers pulled over a car around 11 Sunday night. They say, after stopping, the driver and a passenger took off on foot. Police captured the driver. The passenger got away.

Officers say a subsequent search of the car led them to the body of 23-year-old Daniella Gonzalez of Brawley. No word yet on her cause of death.

BPD announced Friday it had arrested the driver of the car, who is from the San Diego area, and a local woman in connection with Gonzalez's death.

Per our editorial policy, KYMA.com will not identify either suspect until they have been formally charged with a crime.

Police say they do consider this an active and ongoing investigation. They urge anyone with information on the case to call detectives at 760-344-2111.