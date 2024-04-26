Alternating lane restrictions on I-8 frontage road in Yuma begin April 29

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced there will be alternating lane restrictions on the Interstate 8 frontage road (Gila Ridge Road) between Avenue 4E and Araby Road.

Restrictions will begin on Monday, April 29, and end on Thursday, May 2.

There will be contractors applying sealant to preserve the life of the road, said ADOT.

Here are the following restrictions that will happen between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.:

Gila Ridge Road will be narrowed to one lane with alternating east- and westbound travel.

An 18-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.

Flaggers and a pilot truck will direct motorists through the work zone.

Make sure to plan ahead as there may be delays and be cautious around construction personnel.