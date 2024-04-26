Ballet Yuma’s 30th Anniversary Offstage event this Saturday!

Samantha Byrd speaks with Dancer Sofia Sanchez and Artistic Director Kathleen Sinclair on how the community can participate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ballet Yuma is putting on a very exciting event for our entire community, this weekend at the Yuma Art Center.

The Off Stage event is a gala celebrating the 30th year of Ballet Yuma, a non-profit ballet company, supporting quality dance education in Yuma County.

2024 is their 30 for 30 campaign and the Off Stage event is a celebration of all the support that the Yuma community has given the organization.

Sofia Sanchez will be performing at the event on Saturday and said having an audience is really what dancing is about, not only for the dancers to be able to give back to the community but also for the community to enjoy the performance.

Over the 30 years, Kathleen Sinclair has more than two handfuls of dancers that have gone out and have made a mark on the professional world; whether it's a dancer, choreographer, and teacher, or even just a lover of the arts.

Sinclair said the funds raised at the Off Stage Event will start a legacy endowment. The goal is to make it to $300,000 for 30 years.

Once again the event will be at the Yuma Art Center on Saturday, April 27, at 5 p.m. You can join Ballet Yuma for a night of performances, food, and nostalgia.

Click HERE for tickets.