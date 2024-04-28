Pennsylvania representative on campus protests

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Pennsylvania Representative Summer Lee spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday about the protests at college campuses around the country.

"To be honest, we don’t" Lee said when asked whether she sees excitement among college-age pro-Palestinian protesters about voting for Joe Biden. "The number one goal for them right now…is that they want to see a ceasefire in Gaza."

When asked if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the protests on U.S. college campuses, Lee said, "This idea that every criticism of Israel is antisemitic is dangerous. There is fair critique we must make of every government, of every war, of every appropriation."

