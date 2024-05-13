More heat this week with breezy conditions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will remain above normal for the week ahead with the some areas in the Desert Southwest nearing or exceeding 100 degrees most days.

Dry conditions will also persist with breezy and or gusty conditions durning the evenings.

It will be breezy through tonight with gusts 20-30 MPH across the area.

Breezy and dusty conditions will be expected Tuesday night, especially in Imperial County.

Temperatures will continue to remain in the upper 90s or even at 100 for the next several days along with breeziness throughout the week.

Make sure to hydrate and stay cool as heat safety is important for these upcoming warm afternoons.