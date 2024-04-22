Pennsylvania governor on rise of anti-Semitism and state’s energy economy

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday about the the rise of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate.

"There's not known threats right now and I can tell you the Pennsylvania State Police working in coordination with our federal and local partners are all over this and will let folks know in communities if there are specific threats...There should be no place for that here in Pennsylvania. Of course, Pennsylvania founded on the vision of William Penn, a place that would be a place of tolerance and welcome and peace, a place where people could come together and practice their faith, whatever their faith is. We have a special relationship with that here in this commonwealth where we respect all, no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love or who you choose to pray to. And we're going to continue to do everything we can to make sure everyone feels protected in this commonwealth." Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA)

During the interview, Brennan and Shapiro touched on the state's energy economy.

"Our energy economy has powered this nation and it has done so over many generations and going forward, I think Pennsylvania has an opportunity to be the center of the clean energy economy. Thanks to [President Biden], we're the only state in the nation with two regional hydrogen hubs. But thanks to the president, we've been able to work together." Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA)

