Skip to Content
Yuma Education

NAU Yuma celebrates Lumberjacks of Inclusion Ceremony

By
May 13, 2024 7:37 PM
Published 8:01 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Recognizing and celebrating graduating students from all walks of life.

Northern Arizona University (NAU) at Yuma hosted its first Lumberjacks of Inclusion Ceremony.

The event is to recognize graduating students from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

The ceremony featured performances from celebrated groups with graduates presented with a stole to honor the unique and diverse perspectives each contributes to the Lumberjack family.

"I think just celebrating the diversity of our student population here at NAU Yuma, we've got a great thing going here. We'll carry this into Friday night's graduation, I think it's a great start for the week," said Patrick Cunningham, NAU Yuma Career Development Coordinator.

The NAU Yuma commencement ceremony is on Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at Gila Ridge High School.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content