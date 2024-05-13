NAU Yuma celebrates Lumberjacks of Inclusion Ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Recognizing and celebrating graduating students from all walks of life.

Northern Arizona University (NAU) at Yuma hosted its first Lumberjacks of Inclusion Ceremony.

The event is to recognize graduating students from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

The ceremony featured performances from celebrated groups with graduates presented with a stole to honor the unique and diverse perspectives each contributes to the Lumberjack family.

"I think just celebrating the diversity of our student population here at NAU Yuma, we've got a great thing going here. We'll carry this into Friday night's graduation, I think it's a great start for the week," said Patrick Cunningham, NAU Yuma Career Development Coordinator.

The NAU Yuma commencement ceremony is on Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at Gila Ridge High School.