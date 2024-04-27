Pro-Palestinian protests scaled back after Cal Poly Humboldt protesters dismantles barriers

ARCATA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The pro-Palestinian protest at Cal Poly Humboldt has been scaled back as protesters dismantled barriers Friday evening.

Its been five days since the beginning of the Cal Poly Humboldt occupation. But late Friday night, protesters opened the doors to Siemens Hall where they had been barricaded since Monday.

Protesters began their occupation on Monday, sending a list of demands to the university.

Cal Poly Humboldt released their response early Friday offering to have discussions with students about the university's financial ties to Israeli interests.

Two-hour window of amnesty

The protests garnered attention from the nation and the community. One Palestinian resident was surprised by the support.

"I think that its a completely valid response, to what's going on, starting at Columbia University. I definitely didn't think it would happen in my lifetime...It didn't happen in my dads lifetime, who died last year. He waited a long time. We didn't get any support." Dan Shahin, Arcata resident

Things ramped up at the protest around 2:00pm when Cal Poly Humboldt sent out an e-mail offering a two-hour window of amnesty for student protesters.

"We will take that into consideration when we do our investigation of the matters at hand. Its an opportunity for safety-, for students to leave and remove themselves from the building in a safe manner with no police around." Mitch Mitchell, Dean of Students, Cal Poly Humboldt

Peaceful resolution

A majority of students did not use the checkout process and instead slipped away quietly. Protesters and occupiers remained on campus past the deadline.

"We're definitely happy to be here. We are not afraid. We don't feel fear. We believe strongly that we are doing the right thing. Its just important for us to be here, for us to disrupt the system that is carrying out funding to these atrocities." Apricot, Student Protester, Cal Poly Humboldt

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal arrived on campus to speak to a delegate of the protesters to work on a peaceful resolution but declined to comment on whether anyone would be arrested after the amnesty deadline.

Around 6:00pm, protesters opened the doors to Siemens Hall and began dismantling barricades.