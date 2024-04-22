Skip to Content
Columbia University holds virtual classes amid pro-Palestinian protests

today at 6:20 AM
Published 6:36 AM

NEW YORK CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Columbia University officials announced that all classes will be viritual Monday as protests continue.

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik shared a letter expressing that she is "deeply saddened" by what is taking place on campus and noted that various students have conveyed fears for their safety.

The university will hold classes virtually in an effort to deescalate tensions.

Shafik said that the campus needed a "reset," and in the days ahead, officials are expected to work towards a resolution.

The campus has been at the center of protests after university officials ordered police to break up an encampment established on the South Lawn. More than 100 people have been arrested as a result of the protests.

Officials say serious conversations are needed, but explained that a sole group can not dictate terms.

The university encourages faculty and staff who can work remotely to do so as well.

Students at Tufts, MIT, and Emerson have also organized protest in solidarity with the students at Columbia.

