Yuma Parks & Recreation Department opens registration for swimming lessons

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Registration opened on Monday for swimming lessons this summer and spots are filling up quickly.

The Yuma Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for the swimming season by offering swimming classes to locals.

Classes cost $28 for residents and $42 for non-residents.

To assist with the cost of these lessons, Yuma County Health Services is offering 111 first-come-first-serve scholarships to eligible residents.

The city said these lessons teach children water safety and aim to prevent drowning accidents.

"Recognize little steps that families can institute with themselves to be safe in and around the water, whether that be in the summer or year-round. The skills can carry over in a lifetime," said AJ Mosqueda, Recreation Manager for the City of Yuma.

Classes will begin on Monday, June 3, at Carver and Marcus Pool.

To register for swim lessons, click here, and to learn more about the scholarships, click here.