Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma Parks & Recreation Department opens registration for swimming lessons

By ,
today at 3:24 PM
Published 3:42 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Registration opened on Monday for swimming lessons this summer and spots are filling up quickly.

The Yuma Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for the swimming season by offering swimming classes to locals.

Classes cost $28 for residents and $42 for non-residents.

To assist with the cost of these lessons, Yuma County Health Services is offering 111 first-come-first-serve scholarships to eligible residents.

The city said these lessons teach children water safety and aim to prevent drowning accidents.

"Recognize little steps that families can institute with themselves to be safe in and around the water, whether that be in the summer or year-round. The skills can carry over in a lifetime," said AJ Mosqueda, Recreation Manager for the City of Yuma.

Classes will begin on Monday, June 3, at Carver and Marcus Pool.

To register for swim lessons, click here, and to learn more about the scholarships, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content