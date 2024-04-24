UC Berkeley students hold pro-Palestinian protest on the campus

BERKELEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - For the second night in a row, University of California (UC) Berkeley students held a solidarity encampment on campus in protest of the war in Gaza.

The protest has been peaceful so far as similar protests against the war take place on campuses across the country.

A banner hangs across Sproul Hall with a list of demands from the pro-Palestinian student protesters, who have camped out in front of the building for the past two days, protesting the war in Gaza, and it's catching the attention of other students, trying to wrap up the final weeks of the semester.

"I guess I'm not super surprised...Surprising it's this late in the semester," said Andy Bass, a UC Berkeley student.

Similar protests

The students demonstrators are demanding UC Berkeley sever all ties with Israeli institutions and also to divest financially from companies supporting Israel.

There are similar protests across the country at both Columbia and New York University (NYU), and also in California at Cal Poly Humboldt, with the protests forcing universities to shut down parts of campus.

Columbia announced Tuesday night that they've set a deadline to clear it's student-led encampment.

"Over two billion dollars...many more," said Malak Agenah, another UC Berkeley student.

"No plans to change our practices"

UC Berkeley officials say they are committed to free speech, but with finals appraoching, they are also making sure classes aren't impacted by the encampment, and demands for the university to divest aren't up for discussion.

"We've heard what there demands are...no plans to change our practices," said Dan Mogulof, a UC Berkeley spokesperson.

With protestors not making plans to move anytime soon, it could lead to tensions flaring on campus after a peaceful start to the demonstration.

"When we refuse to leave, call Berkeley PD," Agenah expressed.