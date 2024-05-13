Water donations to go towards Crossroads Mission

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local business is getting ready to help a non-profit beat the heat this upcoming summer.

Gutierrez Canales Engineering (GCE) is holding a water drive on May 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All proceeds will go to the Crossroads Mission.

"During summer time especially here in the desert is hot as it can be we have a lot of people in the community in need that need water so we definitely want to raise as much as we can and help out especially since we are more involved with the community," said Melissa Alvarado, GCE Administration Specialist.

Gutierrez Canales Engineering is located at 33rd Place near Avenue 3E in Yuma.