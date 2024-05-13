Ruling halts 1864 abortion law in Arizona

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court just issued a ruling that stops the 1864 near-total abortion ban from taking effect before at least August 12.

The ruling pauses the old abortion law from taking effect for at least 90 days.

It would allow Attorney General Kris Mayes the chance to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood Arizona just issued a statement:

“With today’s ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court staying the issuance of its mandate for at least 90 days, we now know that abortion will remain legal in Arizona for the next several months. Planned Parenthood Arizona will continue to provide abortion care through 15 weeks of pregnancy and we remain focused on ensuring patients have access to abortion care for as long as legally possible. We know that it is now more important than ever to provide care to as many patients as we legally can, and we are committed to expanding our services to meet the increasing needs of our community, including recently resuming medication abortion services at our Flagstaff Health Center. We will not be intimidated or silenced by anti-abortion extremists, because our bodies and our autonomy are at stake. We know the overwhelming majority of Arizonans support the right to abortion. This isn’t our first fight, and it certainly won’t be our last, but Planned Parenthood Arizona remains focused on ensuring all Arizonans can access the care they need in a safe, caring environment.” Angela Florez, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed a repeal of the 1864 abortion ban earlier this month but that doesn't go into effect until 90 days after the legislative session ends which has not happened yet.