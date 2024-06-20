Skip to Content
Top Stories

Second Canal Murder Suspect scheduled to appear in court

YCSO
By
Published 11:58 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has announced the arrest of a second suspect in the murder of Erik Cruz, a 29-year-old Somerton resident.

The suspect, 34-year-old Fernando Malta of Somerton was arrested earlier this week is scheduled to be in court later this afternoon to hear if he will be formally charged.

Currently Malta is being booked on:

  • First-degree murder.
  • Possession of a Weapon by Prohibited Person.
  • Attempted Arson.
  • Evidence Tampering.
  • Abandonment/Concealment of a Dead Body.

Last week, Brittney Garcia, another Somerton resident, was arrested for Cruz's murder, which took place in the area of Avenue G and 21st Street on June 6, and was formally charged on June 14.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content