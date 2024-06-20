Second Canal Murder Suspect scheduled to appear in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has announced the arrest of a second suspect in the murder of Erik Cruz, a 29-year-old Somerton resident.

The suspect, 34-year-old Fernando Malta of Somerton was arrested earlier this week is scheduled to be in court later this afternoon to hear if he will be formally charged.

Currently Malta is being booked on:

First-degree murder.

Possession of a Weapon by Prohibited Person.

Attempted Arson.

Evidence Tampering.

Abandonment/Concealment of a Dead Body.

Last week, Brittney Garcia, another Somerton resident, was arrested for Cruz's murder, which took place in the area of Avenue G and 21st Street on June 6, and was formally charged on June 14.