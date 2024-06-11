Skip to Content
YCSO arrests suspect in Yuma man’s murder

today at 11:32 AM
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has announced the arrest of a Somerton woman in connection to a murder last week.

In a press release, the suspect, 30-year-old Brittney Garcia of Somerton, was arrested on Monday, in the area of West Yucca Street and South Bingham Avenue, for the murder of 29-year-old Eric Cruz of Yuma, which happened in the area of Avenue G and 21st Street on June 6.

YCSO says following the arrest, Garcia was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for first-degree murder, and they received assistance from the Somerton Police Department (SPD) and the U.S. Marshals in locating and arresting Garcia.

The investigation remains ongoing.

