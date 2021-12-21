Yuma County to receive emergency response team to help with spike in COVID cases

Team to assist YRMC as hospitalizations rise - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ahead of President Joe Biden's major announcement on the federal government's response to COVID-19, Yuma County has confirmed with News 11 an emergency response team is imminent.

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, county officials say it's ready for the team but there's no word on when exactly the additional support will arrive.

Since the beginning of December, Yuma Regional Medical Center has experienced between 65 to 75 hospitalizations a day.

Just last week, YRMC CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel told KYMA, the hospital is in dire need of medical staff.

“It's really not a space resource, it's really a nursing resource. We need additional nurses, so we've reached out to our federal partners. I spoke with both Senator Kelly and Sinema and [told them] we need this strike team of nurses coming in to help here,” Trenschel explained.

In the state of Arizona, both Mohave and Yuma counties will be the first to receive the teams.

It was around this time last year when Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced he would send out strike teams to hospitals across the state, including YRMC.

Yuma County will provide more information following the President's address to the nation at 12:30 pm MST. You can watch his comments live here on KYMA.com. Then, look for continuing coverage from News 11's Cody Lee beginning at 5 pm MST on the Early Edition.