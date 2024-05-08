San Pasqual Valley High School celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local high school is highlighting Mental Health Awareness Month by providing its students with key resources and support.

All month long, San Pasqual Valley High School (SPVHS) has put on various activities for its students to promote mental health awareness.

On Wednesday, the school provided a booth where students got resources, prizes, and giveaways.

The principal of the school says it's important for students to know where to go or who to turn to when having mental health needs.

"These events I love because you see kids engage with you in a different way. They aren't so serious, they are laughing and having a good time and it starts to normalize that conversation about mental health needs and that's really what we want to do," says Ana Noriega, Principal at SPVHS.

The school motto is "Break the stigma", encouraging students to speak openly and squash misperceptions about mental health needs.