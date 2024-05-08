Yuma Fire Department conducts water rescue training

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With summer right around the corner, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) held a training Wednesday to prepare firefighters for drownings.

The fire department got out a boat and some jet skis to familiarize themselves with how to save people from drowning.

YFD is looking to minimize drownings after seeing several last year.

“We want to waterproof our children in Yuma,” said David Padilla from the Yuma Fire Department.

One particular area they're focusing on is the river and other natural bodies of water.

Fire Captain Aaron Wonders hopes his firefighters can become more familiar with the flowing waters.

“Having everybody more proficient and more fluent in their mariner skills driving the boats and performing as a rescuer and just scouting the river,” said Wonders.

The Yuma Fire Department and the City of Yuma even added mile markers along the Colorado River to help find people faster during an emergency as a part of the Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance's goal to reduce drownings in out community.

“This year we’re doing river operations as you know last year we saw a lot of a big increase in drownings at the river and emergencies at the river so its important that our guys are efficient and readily available to respond to any emergency that they encounter down here,” said Padilla.

YFD has more advice on how to stay safe in the water this summer.

“Get education about water safety, get our kids, educate our community on water safety whether that's adult supervision whether that's classes, barriers, all of those five barriers or protection we want to make sure our community's safe," said Padilla.

YFD will continue this training for three more days and do this training annually just before summer hits.