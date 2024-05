YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds will continue to ease up throughout the evening and will stay light for the remainder of the week.

Sunny and dry conditions will be sticking around, with temperatures heating up and leading to above-normal levels by Friday.

Highs in the 90s will continue through the workweek, with even warmer conditions for Mother's Day weekend and early next week.

Temperatures could reach the triple-digit mark by Sunday.