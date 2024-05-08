Hearing continued for murder suspect

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man charged with murdering a Brawley woman two weeks ago made his second court appearance in El Centro but his hearing was continued.

37-year-old Rodrigo Flores Gomez was back in court Tuesday.

Gomez is charged with murdering 36-year-old Sandy Favela Flores.

He's facing one count of first-degree murder and three counts of child abuse.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office explained the reason behind the continuation of the pre-trial hearing.

“Obviously in a case of this magnitude… In a murder case, the defense council needs an opportunity to review the evidence to prepare for the case as well and we want to make sure we have the due diligence and they have everything they need and the interest of fairness," said George Marquez, Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

Gomez is being held at the Imperial County Jail with no bond.

The district attorney said the defense attorney can request a bail review but as of right now that has not happened.

Gomez will be back in court on August 6.