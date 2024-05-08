$9.5 million in funds coming to Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over $9.5 million is coming to Yuma County through the Shelter and Services Program for border communities in Arizona and the money will be going to the World Hunger Ecumenical Arizona Task Force in Yuma.

The $9.5 million is part of the almost $55 million in funding.

Thousands of migrants cross the US-Mexico border every month.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, in March there were over 47,000 migrant encounters in the Yuma and Tucson Sector combined.

This money will help the county as it handles these migrants.

“Not only did we need to renew the shelter services program, but that Arizona border communities receive its fair share of those resources,” said Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Arizona).

U.S. Representatives Greg Stanton and Raul Grijalva, representing south Yuma County in D.C., worked together to get these funds.

Stanton saiid the influx of migrants in the last couple of years has created a financial strain.

“Our nonprofits and communities in southern Arizona need the support so they can handle the large number of people that are making the decision to come to the border seeking political asylum. particularly in Yuma and in Pima County,” said Rep. Stanton.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also announced key changes to the program, including fixes Representative Stanton, had urged the Biden Administration to remove the hotel destination funding cap.