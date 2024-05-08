Teen arrested for bringing handgun to school campus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 16-year-old student was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for bringing a handgun to school.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said it received information about a Yuma High School student who possibly had a weapon on school grounds.

According to YPD, the Yuma High School Administration was told that a student possibly had a gun on campus and the School Resource Officer was made aware of the situation.

Yuma police said a 16 year old teenage boy had a handgun and was taken into custody.

He has been booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for carrying a weapon on school grounds and carrying a deadly weapon under the age of 21.

No injuries or threats were reported. YPD and the Yuma Union High School District worked together on this case.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.