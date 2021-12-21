Biden to announce free at-home tests as Omicron takes over in U.S.

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Omicron variant is now linked to nearly 75% of the nation's new cases.

This new percentage is based on data ending on December 18th. Earlier this month, Omicron caused less than a single-percent of confirmed infections.

The CDC says Omicron is hitting the northwest and southeast of the U.S. especially hard and the White House says it's prepared for the increase of Covid-19 cases.

WIth that, President Biden is scheduled to give a speech on the issue Tuesday, and in that speech to the nation, the President is expected to announce the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid Covid-19 tests.

In a national address, the President will announce a plan to distribute the free Covid tests to Americans who request them through a website.

The rapid Covid tests represent one of the new series of steps the administration is taking to address a wintertime surge of infections.

500-million new tests will be made available in January and will be shipped to Americans through the mail. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is still working to determine how many tests each american household can request.

In addition, President Biden is also preparing to deploy 1,000 military health personnel to help hospitals over-burdened by Covid cases.

The President is also expected to reassure fully vaccinated and boosted Americans that they don't need to cancel their holiday plans.