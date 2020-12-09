Arizona sends strike team to YRMC amid staffing concerns

News

News 11's Adonis Albright sits down with the hospital's top doctor to discuss how they're tackling the issue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The coronavirus pandemic has made staffing an issue for hospitals all across the country, and Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is no exception.

Dr. Robert Trenschel, the President and CEO of YRMC, said the challenge of staffing is acutely affecting Yuma County at twice the rate of the country. As of Wednesday evening, the county reported 148 people are hospitalized at YRMC, 29 of which are in the intensive care unit.

“It’s really a volume issue, because right now we’ve got some nursing staff and support staff out with COVID, because they contracted it… we’re proud to say no body’s contracted it on the job", said Dr. Trenschel.

YRMC currently has three COVID units for patients. To prepare for the worst, the hospital would like to open another one to make as many beds available for the steady increase in patients over the past few weeks. But the obstacle of staffing is hindering that plan.

“It’s something that we’d like to do and be able to prepare - we don’t have the staff to do it right now."

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recently announced that help is on the way for hospitals across the Grand Canyon state. Dr. Trenschel said a strike team comprised of about 20 nurses will be making its way to YRMC in the coming days.

In response to the rise in coronavirus cases, Dr. Trenschel is sending a familiar message to the community that has been echoed by health officials across the globe: mask up.

“I don’t like wearing a mask either, you know I admit it, but I do because I know it works and I know I have to, and I know I have to do it to keep my staff and others safe, that’s why we do it.”

YRMC also said the latest treatments approved by the FDA are being used on coronavirus patients, including the drug Remdesivir and the antibody cocktail that was used on President Trump when he received treatment for his diagnosis at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr. Trenschel tells News 11 these treatments have gone a long way in lessening the severity of symptoms that patients experience, and is saving lives.