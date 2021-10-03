Weekly Rewind: School incidents, guilty verdicts, protests at a local hotel

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - News 11 has obtained exclusive video of the moments when a Yuma bus driver slammed on the brakes causing the bus to come to a screeching halt. 21 students were left with minor injuries.

In the video you can see 41-year-old Nona Scott driving through the Vince Nelson Vista apartments slowing down for a speed bump then all of a sudden she hits the break and stops the bus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Au_JvJtU4kI&ab_channel=KYMA

A judge on Thursday sentenced a Somerton man to 30-years in prison for the 2019 murder of his girlfriend.

Isaac Rivera pleaded guilty to stabbing Leticia Martinez to death in October of 2019 in Somerton. He faced charges of murder and aggravated domestic assault. Rivera will serve 25 years on the murder charge, and five years on the assault.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xngqUSrxkow

The Best Western hotel in the Yuma Foothills will not move forward with plans to house individuals coming across the border.

On Tuesday, September 28th, the hotel planned on closing to the public and would only be used for housing undocumented immigrants. Instead - the Best Western will now be open for booking.

According to Darren Simmons, the Yuma County board member for district three, fencing and other federal vehicles are gone. He says the decision could have been made after the community voiced concerns.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ag7wOAGajw

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released more details on an incident at Centennial Middle School that put the school on lockdown.

YPD says officers just called to the school just before 10 Friday morning, where they say they found a 24-year-old homeless man in a field north of the campus.

School staff told officers they'd seen what they believed was a gun tucked inside his waistband. They placed the school on lockdown as a precaution.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iF2Rifhpw8

The Center of Disease Control (CDC) shows that there have been over 43 million Coronavirus related cases. California makes up about 9.5% of those cases and Yuma makes up about 3.9%.

The CDC also states that 395 million vaccinations have been administered, with California receiving 8% of those doses and Arizona making up about 5.9% of doses administered.