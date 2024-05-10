Skip to Content
Miss Indian Arizona 2024 visits students in Winterhaven

today at 5:01 PM
Published 5:09 PM

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Miss Indian Arizona 2024 made a special appearance for local students in Winterhaven.

San Pasqual Valley High School hosted Miss Indian Arizona, Laney Maria Lupe, who shared her journey and spoke words of encouragement to all the students.

Laney is currently a Master's student at Grand Canyon University studying to be a physical trainer.

Her motto is "Being physically active helps you spiritually, mentally, and physically."

"I think the main thing for me of trying to give back to the youth is because they're our next generation, they're going to be tomorrow's leaders and we need people that are positive role models in their lives so that they can be able to see that, and kind of mimic that, and be better than that," said Laney Maria Lupe, Miss Indian Arizona.

The Miss Indian Arizona program selects a young woman every year who will receive a scholarship and serve as an ambassador for all 22 Arizona tribes.

Laney will also be a part of the celebration event on Saturday, May 11, at the Quechan Community Center.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

