Trailer home in Yuma catches fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters are still trying to figure out what caused a mobile home fire in Yuma.

Some neighbors explained how the smell of the smoke was very strong and before they could help their neighbors, they needed to make sure their own home wasn't on fire.

The mobile home is deemed a total loss and the couple who lived inside are being helped by the Red Cross.

“We were able to connect them with some resources to help them get back on their feet we were able to help them with some funding to be able to buy some clothes or some food to be able to get them back on their feet again,” said Larry Kalas, Disaster Action Relief team responder for the Red Cross.

Kalas said the family was calm and plenty of people were around trying to help in any way they could.

“My daughter called the firefighters and we were knocking making sure no one was home but when we saw the locks we knew no one was inside,” said Jesus Jiminez, a neighbor.

The couple who called this place home is trying to figure out what to do next.

Meanwhile, Rural Metro said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.