Yuma County celebrates nurses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A celebration gala honoring local health providers.

More than 100 nurses were nominated for Nurse of the Year in five different categories.

The 13th annual event is hosted by the National Association of Hispanic Nurses and the Arizona Nurses Association.

The overall nurse of the year was awarded to Nellie Miranda from Veterans Affairs. Nellie said this recognition motivates her to continue to help others.

"I've been a nurse since 2006 and plan to continue with my education and certification for the wounded and keep taking care of our Veterans in Yuma," said Nellie Miranda, Yuma County Nurse of the Year.

The celebration included a silent auction for medical scholarships.