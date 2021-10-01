UPDATE: Homeless man accused of bringing gun to Yuma school



Centennial Middle School staff discovered weapon - school placed on lockdown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We're getting new information on an incident involving a gun at a Yuma school Friday morning. The Crane School District now tells KYMA.com staff at Centennial Middle School actually discovered, and recovered, a BB gun.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says officers have charged the man with criminal nuisance.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: 11:12 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested and charged a homeless man with disrupting an educational facility Friday morning.

Centennial Middle School staff says it all began at 9:46 a.m. when they saw a man walk onto the football field. That's when a school lockdown started and police were called to the campus.

While questioning the man, officers saw a gun fall out of his pocket. After thoroughly checking it, police determined it was a BB gun.

The YPD confirms officers then arrested him. He has been charged with the disruption of an educational facility.

Police clarified that the school is not in any immediate danger.