YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Red-pink hues from the aurora were spotted in our skies across the Desert Southwest Friday night. Check out the incredible photos that were taken by some of our KYMA viewers.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.