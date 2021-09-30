EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video of local bus driver accused of endangerment

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - News 11 has obtained exclusive video of the moments when a Yuma bus driver slammed on the brakes causing the bus to come to a screeching halt. 21 students were left with minor injuries.

In the video you can see 41-year-old Nona Scott driving through the Vince Nelson Vista apartments slowing down for a speed bump then all of a sudden she hits the break and stops the bus.



You can hear some of the kids screaming but some even laughing after the forced stop.



The video is heavily blurred but you can make out the bus driver and see movement from some passengers.



Following her slamming on the brakes the video shows Scott pulling forward a few feet more than placing the bus in park and proceeding to check on the kids.



44 students were on board this bus all from a Yuma District One school.

Scott claims she stopped the vehicle because something ran in front of the bus.

News 11 reviewed the video but it doesn’t look like anything ran in front of her. On top of that, just minutes after the incident, she tells students it was their fault.

“I’m sorry I can’t take this seriously? I need to take this seriously. I had to brake hard because some students were acting up. This is not right,” Scott said on the bus.

Officers say she falsified information at the scene based on a thorough investigation of this same exact video we all watched together.