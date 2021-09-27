Foothills hotel will not be used as housing facility for asylum seekers

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Best Western hotel in the Yuma Foothills will not move forward with plans to house individuals coming across the border.

On Tuesday, September 28th, the hotel planned on closing to the public and would only be used for housing undocumented immigrants. Instead - the Best Western will now be open for booking.

According to Darren Simmons, the Yuma County board member for district three, fencing and other federal vehicles are gone. He says the decision could have been made after the community voiced concerns.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls posted the news to his Facebook page Saturday.

We've reached out to management at the Best Western, however, they did not want to answer our questions.

