Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:19 PM
Published 12:26 PM

Foothills hotel will not be used as housing facility for asylum seekers

Google Maps

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Best Western hotel in the Yuma Foothills will not move forward with plans to house individuals coming across the border.

On Tuesday, September 28th, the hotel planned on closing to the public and would only be used for housing undocumented immigrants. Instead - the Best Western will now be open for booking.

According to Darren Simmons, the Yuma County board member for district three, fencing and other federal vehicles are gone. He says the decision could have been made after the community voiced concerns.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls posted the news to his Facebook page Saturday.

We've reached out to management at the Best Western, however, they did not want to answer our questions.

Tonight on News 11 & KYMA.com - Yuma County board member Darren Simmons weighs in on the new developments.

Immigration / Local News / Top Stories / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Cody Lee

Cody Lee joined 13 On Your Side and KYMA News 11 in March 2020, but he’s no stranger to Arizona. He grew up in the Phoenix area and enjoys everything Arizona has to offer.

You can contact Cody at cody.lee@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content