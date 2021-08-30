Hiker death involving AZ police officer is ruled accidental

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office has officially ruled Angela Tramonte's death as accidental.

According to Phoenix TV station KTVK, examiners declared "environmental heat exposure" as the main cause on Tramonte's death certificate.

Tramonte, 31, was visiting from Saugus, Massachusetts, and allegedly on a first date with Phoenix Police Officer Dario Dizdar after the two reportedly met online.

The Phoenix Police Department released a detailed series of events. Their statement highlighted the fact that the two decided to hike Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon Trail at about 1 p.m. on a hot day without any water.

Authorities also confirmed that Tramonte became overheated about halfway up the trail. She decided to turn back, while Dizdar continued trekking to the top.

Reports say Dizdar returned to the car expecting to see Tramonte, but she was nowhere in sight. He reported her missing and firefighters soon responded to the search-and-rescue request.

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department found her unconscious near a home along the side of the mountain. They pronounced the 31-year-old dead at the scene.