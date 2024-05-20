Tracking winds and cooler temps on this Monday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures this week will be near normal as a couple lower lower-pressure systems pass through the region, but mainly to the north of our area.

These systems will lead to more clouds and gustier winds today.

Due to the gustier winds, there is an Air Quality Alert for Imperial Valley and El Centro through tonight due to blowing dust from the strong winds.

Breezy to windy conditions will occur during the afternoon and evening hours, with the highest winds of 30-40 MPH through tonight.

Winds will start to ease up after midnight with more breeziness expected later in the week mainly in Imperial County.

Tracking lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the days ahead.