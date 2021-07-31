Overheated hiker found dead in Camelback Mountains

Top Stories

Investigation is currently underway

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY/3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade confirms that rescue teams have located the body of a hiker whom was reported missing on Friday at Camelback Mountain.

Shortly after a man reported his hiking companion to be missing, the fire captain requested technical rescue crews and a Phoenix Police helicopter to the Echo Canyon area of the mountains around 1 p.m.

The missing woman, around 30-years-old, was visiting from out of town and became overheated halfway up the Echo Canyon Trail. She allegedly did not return to the parking lot after their hike.

Capt. McDade says the man claims, "He continued to the top of the mountain, while she turned around to return back to the parking lot."

However, he made an alarming discovery when he got back to the car. Not only was she missing, but none of her belongings were inside the vehicle.

There are many sides of the mountain where people tend to get off the trail and lose their sense of direction. While searching one of those areas, rescue teams found her unconscious around 4:40 p.m. near a home.

Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene. No emergency crew members were hurt.

This case is still under investigation. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.