UPDATE: Phoenix officer was last person to see dead hiker alive

Investigators say officer previously disciplined for dishonesty

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Rescue teams have found the body of a hiker reported missing Friday on Camelback Mountain. And now investigators say the last person who saw her alive was a Phoenix police officer.

Phoenix police identify the woman as Angela Tramonte, 31, of Saugus, Massachusetts.

Her hiking companion Dario Dizdar claims to be her boyfriend. Dizdar has been a Phoenix officer since 2007. Investigators say, in 2009 he was disciplined for lying to about his identity during a 2009 criminal investigation.

According to internal Phoenix Police Department (PPD) documents, in 2020, Dizdar was previously disciplined and placed on a Maricopa County Attorney’s Office “Brady list” which tracks police officers with "integrity concerns" because of past misconduct.

Not answering any direct media questions, the PPD released a detailed timeline of events Monday evening:

On July 30, 2021, at about 1:00 p.m., Phoenix Fire personnel responded to a trail at Camelback Mountain after receiving a 911 call reporting a hiker missing. The person who called 911 was an off-duty Phoenix Police officer, who informed the emergency operator that he and Ms. Tramonte had separated during a hike, and he could not find her. The initial search included over 30 fire personnel and the police helicopter. At 3:00 p.m., Phoenix Fire requested the assistance of Phoenix Police officers to help with search efforts. The witness told officers Ms. Tramonte and he began their hike around 10:00 a.m. and neither one of them had any water. The witness also told officers, during the hike Ms.Tramonte decided to head back down the trail and asked him to continue to the top to take pictures so that she could share them on her social media. The pair agreed to meet later at the car. At approximately 4:40 p.m., Ms. Tramonte was located off the Echo Canyon Trail, adjacent to a home, on the northeast side of Camelback Mountain. Phoenix Fire personnel responded and found her unresponsive, beyond resuscitative efforts and she was pronounced deceased. No traumatic injuries were observed during the initial investigation or discovered during the autopsy. Ms. Tramonte’s cellular phone was located on her when she was found. At this time there is no evidence to indicate foul play is suspected in connection with Ms. Tramonte’s tragic death. The City employee who was with Ms. Tramonte is a witness and is cooperating with investigators. He has been granted personal time off and has been offered resources to deal with this tragedy. Detectives are continuing the death investigation. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner. -Statement from Phoenix Police Department

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help get Tramonte's body back to Massachusetts. If you are interested in donating, please click here.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing coverage.