Fundraiser to benefit high school students

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is holding a fundraiser to help kids in Yuma be better prepared to learn with new technology.

The Kindness Foundation is holding a takeover at Panda Express on Friday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All proceeds will go to low-income students.

"Our first initiative strives to provide free laptops to high school students that are low income and first generation to pursue college," said Rocio Beltran, Kindness Foundation Founder.

The goal is to provide 100 laptops which will cost $60,000.

This fundraiser will be at the Panda Express on 24th Street and Avenue B in Yuma.