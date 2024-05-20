Skip to Content
Yuma County

Fundraiser to benefit high school students

By
today at 4:09 PM
Published 4:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is holding a fundraiser to help kids in Yuma be better prepared to learn with new technology.

The Kindness Foundation is holding a takeover at Panda Express on Friday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All proceeds will go to low-income students.

"Our first initiative strives to provide free laptops to high school students that are low income and first generation to pursue college," said Rocio Beltran, Kindness Foundation Founder.

The goal is to provide 100 laptops which will cost $60,000.

This fundraiser will be at the Panda Express on 24th Street and Avenue B in Yuma.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content