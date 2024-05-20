State seeks to alleviate housing shortage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona House and Senate recently approved two bills looking to increase housing in the state, however not everyone is in favor of these two bills.

Both House Bill 2720 and 2721 propose different ways of increasing housing.

“We’ll be the leader in this when it's all said and done,” said Representative Michael Carbone (R-Arizona).

2720 looks to legalize backyard accessory dwelling units otherwise known as "casitas."

While 2721 focuses on duplexes, tri-plexes, and four-plexes in certain parts of cities and towns.

Some people are in favor of the bills, including Representative Michael Carbone who represents parts of Yuma County.

“You know we have traveling nurses and doctors we have military down there that I know we have shortage of housing for our military folks, this is huge, we need to be able to take care of those folks,” said Rep. Carbone.

However, some are opposed including Yuma County Board of Supervisor Tony Reyes who said that the bills are not a solution but a taking of power.

“I mean it can change the way neighborhoods look without the mayor or the council or the county supervisors having anything to say so it doesn’t solve the problem it just makes it so that cities and towns and counties don’t have any authority over them,” explained Reyes.

One local, Ivan, shared why he is in favor of attempts to make housing opportunities easier to come by in the state.

“I think it’d be better cause there are like some people who like do struggle like people who don’t know what exactly they’re looking for but like I think it’s a good idea,” said Ivan.

Both bills have been sent to Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs who has until Tuesday to sign both bills.